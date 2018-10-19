Dog owner: Coyote attacked 5 pound yorkie

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - After stories of missing cats in Chesterfield, coyote sightings are now popping up all around the County. The sightings have a lot of people worried for themselves, as well as their pets.
Beth Anthony says early Tuesday morning she let her five pound yorkie, Sadie, out to use the bathroom. She heard a scuffle, and then heard Sadie yelping for help.
Anthony realized her yorkie was injured by the coyote she saw in her own backyard.
“I understand that we have taken their habitat by all the building that’s taken place in Chesterfield County alone- there has to be something done through animal control. There has to be ways citizens can protect themselves because I now walk in fear.”
Sadie suffered internal injuries and now has close to $2,000 in medical bills.
Neighbors say they’ve spotted coyotes in Mosley, Brandermill, Chester and North Chesterfield near Elkhardt Road.
However, many never expected they would get this close, and the situation would become so dangerous.
