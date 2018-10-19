Democrats eyeing White House flock to Iowa's new star

In this Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 photo, Iowa Democratic candidate for secretary of state Deidre DeJear talks to local residents during a campaign stop in Osage, Iowa. DeJear is an example, perhaps the best, of Democrats around the country fighting for this lesser-known statewide office in 2018 over what has been a steady tightening of voting rules in states under Republican leadership. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall)
By THOMAS BEAUMONT | October 19, 2018 at 12:18 AM EST - Updated October 19 at 12:18 AM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Deidre DeJear is Iowa's newest political star — even if she hasn't yet won an election.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey recently made his inaugural trip to Iowa by headlining a fundraiser for DeJear. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont will stump with DeJear on Sunday. And Sen. Kamala Harris of California will make her Iowa debut Monday alongside DeJear.

Even by Iowa standards, this is a lot of high-wattage attention being paid to a 32-year-old who was not yet won her campaign for secretary of state.

The spotlight reflects the excitement surrounding the woman who is the first African American to win a primary for statewide office in vastly white Iowa.

