Wawa opens new Boulevard store

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - There’s now a new place to grab a coffee or a hoagie near the Diamond.
Wawa opened its newest location on Thursday at 3100 N. Boulevard, which included a hoagie-building competition between police, deputies and firefighters.
This store is located where Bill’s Barbecue was once located. According to Richmond Biz Sense, that property was purchased for $1.2 million.
Thursday’s Wawa opening is the first of three that will happen in Central Virginia in the final few months of the year. According to the store’s website, locations in Ashland and Chesterfield are opening this fall.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.