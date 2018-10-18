Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 18

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As the week winds down, so do the temperatures.
Emotional tributes and thousands of mourners from across the country were part of a somber memorial service for Lt. Brad Clark, a Hanover County firefighter who was killed in the line of duty.
A 76-year-old man with medical conditions was last seen late Wednesday night and Henrico police need help locating him.
It’s deer mating season and the only thing deer love more than other deer is standing in the middle of the road. Be careful. They’re everywhere.
The sun will be out today, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be warm.
Thursday, Oct. 18 – National Chocolate Cupcake Day
A 13-year-old boy thought taking his mother’s BMW would impress his girlfriend, but he didn’t think about how his mother would react.
Don’t let “Leftie” be left behind.
