Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 18

Thief steals 50-pound nose
By Brian Tynes | October 18, 2018 at 6:02 AM EST - Updated October 18 at 6:02 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As the week winds down, so do the temperatures.

A hero’s good-bye

Emotional tributes and thousands of mourners from across the country were part of a somber memorial service for Lt. Brad Clark, a Hanover County firefighter who was killed in the line of duty.

Firefighters pay respects to Lt. Brad Clark

Have you seen him?

A 76-year-old man with medical conditions was last seen late Wednesday night and Henrico police need help locating him.

James Allen Sims was last seen late Wednesday night.
James Allen Sims was last seen late Wednesday night. ((Source: Henrico police))

Not a love story

It’s deer mating season and the only thing deer love more than other deer is standing in the middle of the road. Be careful. They’re everywhere.

Looks better than it feels

The sun will be out today, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be warm.

Thursday morning forecast

Shouldn’t this be every day?

Thursday, Oct. 18 – National Chocolate Cupcake Day

What’s Trending

A 13-year-old boy thought taking his mother’s BMW would impress his girlfriend, but he didn’t think about how his mother would react.

Mom chases 13-year-old who took BMW to impress girlfriend

Adoptable Animal

Don’t let “Leftie” be left behind.

Please continue to share for this adorable guy! Leftie is a ridiculously cute, sweet looking pup who is still in need of...

Posted by Bandit's Adoption and Rescue of K-9s (BARK) on Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.