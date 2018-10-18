Virginia students surpass national average on ACT

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - This year, Virginia public school students have outperformed their peers all over the nation on the ACT college-admissions test.
Virginia public schools' graduating seniors earned a percentage amount of 22 or more points higher in each content area than that of public school graduates nationwide.
The students performed as follows:
- 79 percent of Virginia public school seniors met the benchmark in English, compared with 57 percent nationwide;
- 65 percent met the benchmark in reading; compared with 43 percent;
- 60 percent met the benchmark in mathematics; compared with 37 percent;
- 56 percent met the benchmark in science, compared with 34 percent; and
- 45 percent met the benchmarks in all four subjects, compared with 25 percent
The college-readiness benchmarks identify students whose scores show that they are prepared for their first-year of college English composition, reading, algebra and biology.
Virginia public school students received an average composite score of 23.8 on the test, while the national average was 20.4. Out of the 95 Virginia students who achieve perfect scores on the test, 83 were public school students.
ACT results range from 1 to 36, with 36 being the highest score. 24 percent of 2018 Virginia graduates took the ACT, including private and home-schooled students.
The overall average composite score for all Virginia students, including public, private and home-schooled, was 23.9.
The SAT still remains the dominant college-admissions test in Virginia.
