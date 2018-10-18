50 turtles seized from fast-food parking lot, up for adoption

50 red eared slider turtles up for adoption at RACC (Source: RACC)
By Karina Bolster | October 18, 2018

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control has 50 turtles up for adoption after they were seized from a Burger King parking lot.

According to the Facebook post, someone was trying to sell the baby red eared slider turtles.

“They are available for adoption today – no adoption fee because code doesn’t permit selling them this little,” the post states.

Adopters will have to sign an additional waiver outlining an agreement to never release the turtles into the wild.

“Their species tends to take over any wetlands they occupy so we are cognizant of that fact,” the post states.

According to RACC, the turtles have a life expectancy of 30 years.

The RACC is open from 1-7 p.m.

