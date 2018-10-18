Truckload of metal balls bounces down Seattle street, damages cars

SEATTLE (RNN) – Police and the Department of Transportation shut down a street in West Seattle when a truck lost its load of metal balls.
The two-pound orbs tumbled down hill early Wednesday evening, damaging cars and bouncing into anything that got in their way.
The balls appear to be “just really big ball bearings,” Det. Patrick Michaud with the Seattle Police told The Seattle Times.
No injuries were reported. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the load to fall from the truck.
