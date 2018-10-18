Thousands of 8th graders learn about future careers at Mission Tomorrow

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - ChamberRVA’s annual Mission Tomorrow event is bringing over 12,000 public school eighth graders to the Richmond Raceway for an interactive career exploration with RVA’s employers.
Nearly 150 area businesses set up hands-on booths for students on Thursday and Friday to visit and learn more about their industries and types of jobs available.
Multiple zones at the Raceway were categorized by industry, such as transportation and logistics, hospitality and tourism, engineering and design, finance and business management.
Exhibitors were challenged to develop fun and engaging displays that will stimulate students curiosity and leave them with a lasting impression.
Parents were invited to walk through the event both days before students attended.
