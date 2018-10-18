Serena's coach says in-match coaching would boost tennis

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, Serena Williams walks on a practice court with her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, in New York. Serena Williams' coach says in-match coaching should be allowed in tennis to help the sport's popularity. Mouratoglou, who admitted he used banned hand signals to try to help Williams during her loss in the U.S. Open final, wrote Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in a posting on Twitter that legalizing coaching and making it part of the spectacle would let "viewers enjoy it as a show."(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File) (Adam Hunger)