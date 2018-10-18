Senior Alert issued for 64-year-old Danville woman

DANVILLE, VA (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Danville.
Joni Webster, 64, is believed to be in danger after being last seen Wednesday afternoon.
Virginia State Police said Webster was last seen wearing a teal/blue shower robe, blue jeans and a brown boots.
She is described as 5’3” weighing about 103 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Webster suffers from cognitive impairment and may need medical attention.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Danville police at (434) 799-5111.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.