PGA TOUR Champions and Dominion Energy extends Dominion Energy Charity Classic for 10 years

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Today, PGA TOUR Champions and Dominion Energy announced a 10-year extension of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic through 2029.
It was also announced that the Country Club of Virginia, James River Course will be the host venue for 10 years.
The joint agreements are the longest simultaneous extensions announced between title sponsor and host venue in PGA TOUR Champions history.
“Dominion Energy has a long tradition of putting goodwill into action,” said Chairman, President and CEO Thomas F. Farrell, II. “So it is incredibly gratifying to seal our already-strong partnership for the next decade. This agreement ensures that our three organizations, along with those who contribute so generously during the golf tournament, will continue jointly supporting the great work of groups that help veterans and other worthy causes."
The Charity Classic will continue to generate financial contributions to support Richmond veterans' organizations, along with other local causes.
The tournament has donated more than $600,000 to Virginia Values Veterans, Richmond Fisher House and 60 other non-profit organizations. Tournament organizers expect proceeds from the Classic to surpass $1 million at the end of the 2018 event.
“Dominion Energy has provided a wonderful experience for both players and fans, and with their long-term support I’m excited to see the Dominion Energy Charity Classic continue to grow over the next 10 years,” Langer said. “The Country Club of Virginia is a phenomenal venue and Richmond is a great community for the start of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.”
