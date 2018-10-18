Parents ride with 5-month-old baby on moped while traveling on the highway

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA (WWBT) - Athena Colon, 24, of Spotsylvania, and Cane Hartwick, Jr., 26, of Spotsylvania, were each charged with two counts of felony child neglect.
On Wednesday at approximately 4:45 p.m., officials received reports of a very young child riding as a passenger on a moped in the area of Plank Road and Salem Church Road.
Deputies caught up with the moped in Lookout Terrace Apartments, where the driver of the moped was identified as Cane Hartwick, Jr. and the passenger was identified as Athena Colon. Deputies also discovered that their 5-month-old child was positioned in between them as they traveled on the highway.
Members of the Child Victims Unit and the Department of Social Services responded to the scene to investigate the situation.
Both parents were arrested for felony child neglect, while the child was taken to a hospital for treatment of a severe rash on the upper torso.
Anyone with further information should contact Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 1-540-582-5822.
