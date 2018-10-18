Mom: Fights are out of hand at Highland Springs High School

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - The mother of a sophomore at Highland Springs High School says repeated fighting at the school is getting out of hand after her daughter was seriously injured during an alleged assault.
Sue Lawson says her daughter was beat up on Wednesday, Oct. 10 by another female student in the hallway of the high school.
"When you go to Highland Springs High School, you get bullied,” Lawson said. “My daughter kept trying to walk away from her and the girl said either you come back to me, or I’m going to come fight you, and when my daughter tried to walk that’s when the girl went after her. My daughter’s hair was up in a bun and she grabbed her by the head and grabbed her back that’s when she slung her down on the ground.”
According to Lawson, her daughter was repeatedly punched, kicked and struck as onlookers watched and even recorded cell-phone video. A teacher tried to separate the altercation but was overpowered. Lawson’s daughter sustained multiple bruises, on her back, arms, legs and even face.
“It’s really sad you send your kids to school to get an education and then you’ve got someone who wants to be a bully ," Lawson said.
Lawson said on that same day, multiple fights broke out at the school.
According to Henrico Police, they responded to the school three times that day, twice for disorderly conduct and once for assault. Police also say they’ve responded to the school multiple times in the month of October.
“I don’t know what the answer is. Maybe they need more resource officers or something,” Lawson said.
According to police, there are two school resource officers at the school.
Henrico Public Schools officials said Thursday “there were not 'a large number of fights."
“We’ve met with the students involved as well as their families,” the school system said. “The school addressed this swiftly and appropriately in accordance with our Code of Student Conduct.”
“A plan exists to keep the students separated from one another, and to ensure that they have the necessary supports to do well in school. We will continue to address the matter directly with those individuals.”
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.