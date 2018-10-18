Man charged with attempted murder in Jeff Davis Highway shooting

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals' Regional Fugitive Task Force, have made an arrest in the shooting that occurred earlier this month.
Vincent Squire, 37, of Chesapeake, was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in a shooting that occurred on Oct. 4 around 1 p.m. in the 3600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
When police arrived, they found a man in the walkway of a hotel suffering with life-threatening injuries after being shot.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. McWhirter at 804-646-6739 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
