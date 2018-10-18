Henrico police looking for suspect in carjacking at gunpoint

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Henrico police are looking for an armed carjacking suspect.
The victim reported the armed robbery and carjacking Oct. 15 shortly after 11 p.m. in the 3100 block of Williamsburg Road.
The victim reported pulling into a gas station and asking the eventual suspect for directions as they both entered the store. The suspect did not offer assistance.
After exiting the store, the victim said the suspect pulled a gun and stole their vehicle. The suspect was last seen heading east on Williamsburg Road.
Images of the suspect and the stolen vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s 5’8” to 5’10” with dreadlocks. He was wearing a black army coat with a hood and jeans.
The vehicle is described as a silver 2013 Dodge Avenger with Virginia license plate VXV-8256. It hasblack stripes and a “wing.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
