Henrico police looking for missing 76-year-old man

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico police are looking for James Allen Sims, who went missing late Wednesday night.
Police say Sims, 76, walked away from his home on Gibraltar Drive shortly before midnight. He may have been spotted along Staples Mills Road around 2:15 a.m. Thursday.
Sims is described as 6’3” tall weighing about 170 pounds with gray hair and gray/green eyes.
He was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt and khaki pants.
Police said Sims has medical conditions and anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000.
