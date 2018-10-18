HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Hip replacements

(WWBT) - Is a bad hip getting in the way of you enjoying life? Some of the signs that you many need surgery include hip or groin pain, stiffness and inflammation.
The pain is commonly caused by arthritis. Those problems can sometimes be treated without surgery. But, when physical therapy and medication fail - the most common treatment option is total hip replacement.
Dr. Ryan Robertson, a Joint Replacement Specialist at Parham Doctors' Hospital, explains the anterior approach of a total hip replacement, the advantages of it and what patients can expect from surgery.
