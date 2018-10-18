Frost likely Thursday night into Friday morning

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The first frost of fall will occur for many locations in central and southern Virginia on Thursday night.
Low temperatures on Thursday night into early Friday morning will drop into the low to mid 30s.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for the city of Richmond and surrounding areas from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday.
If you have any tender plants, you should cover them up or bring them indoors to protect them on Thursday night.
In western parts of Virginia, west of Charlottesville, a Freeze Warning is in effect for tonight.
In those locations, low temperatures will drop into the lower 30s.
