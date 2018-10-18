Cristiano Ronaldo expected to play for Juventus on Saturday

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo warms up prior to a soccer match against Udinese, in Udine, Italy. A Nevada woman's lawsuit claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo raped her nine years ago and paid her $375,000 in hush money has set in motion a two-track legal process that could put the fate of one of the world's most famous athletes in the hands of Nevada jurors who may or may not know about the soccer star's fame. Whether criminal charges are filed depends on the outcome of a police investigation reopened last month at the request of Kathryn Mayorga, a former model who alleges that Ronaldo attacked her in the bedroom of his penthouse at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File) (Antonio Calanni)