Charles City Sheriff’s Office creates ‘Safe Exchange Zone’ for online purchasing

CHARLES CITY, VA (WWBT) - With online shopping and exchanges becoming more and more popular, the Charles City Sheriff’s Office has created a “Safe Exchange Zone" that will be under surveillance 24/7.
Two parking spaces outside the sheriff’s office will be designated for people meeting up to exchange online purchases, property where there is concern or others in similar situations. The spots can also be utilized for parents exchanging custody of children.
The area will be under video surveillance 24/7.
If an emergency occurs, call 911. For all other non-emergency issues, call (804) 829-9265.
“With more and more people doing business with unknown parties they meet on the internet and through classified ads, it just makes sense to have a safety net in place to discourage those that would use these activities to become predators,” Charles City Sheriff Alan Jones said.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.