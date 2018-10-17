Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 17

Funeral services set for Lt. Brad Clark
By Brian Tynes | October 17, 2018 at 5:51 AM EST - Updated October 17 at 5:51 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Sorry, but you didn’t win the Mega Millions jackpot. But neither did anyone else, so it’s still up for grabs.

North Carolina state trooper killed

We’re following some breaking news from North Carolina where a state trooper was shot and killed overnight. A suspect was surrounded in the woods and taken into custody about 4 a.m.

Pence in Richmond

Vice President Mike Pence will stop in Richmond over the weekend to campaign for Ryan McAdams as he tries to unseat Donald McEachin in the 4th Congressional district.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks on tax reform at the American Enterprise Institute, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Wait … how much?

The Mega Millions from Tuesday was already at a record level, but no one won. That means Friday’s drawing is even bigger. About $200 million bigger. Yeah, it’s getting very close to $1 billion.

Too soon

Several cold mornings are on the way.

Wednesday morning forecast

‘Fete-uccini’

Wednesday, Oct. 17 – National Pasta Day

What’s Trending

So, people got upset over an emoji bagel and Apple changed it to make it look more appetizing. (Yes, this really happened.)

Apple changes bagel emoji after social media outrage

Adoptable Animal

Help make Dixie happy.

Please share for Dixie, who is desperately in search of an adopter, foster, or rescue from the Shenandoah Valley Animal...

Posted by Bandit's Adoption and Rescue of K-9s (BARK) on Tuesday, October 16, 2018

