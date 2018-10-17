Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 17

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Sorry, but you didn’t win the Mega Millions jackpot. But neither did anyone else, so it’s still up for grabs.
We’re following some breaking news from North Carolina where a state trooper was shot and killed overnight. A suspect was surrounded in the woods and taken into custody about 4 a.m.
Vice President Mike Pence will stop in Richmond over the weekend to campaign for Ryan McAdams as he tries to unseat Donald McEachin in the 4th Congressional district.
The Mega Millions from Tuesday was already at a record level, but no one won. That means Friday’s drawing is even bigger. About $200 million bigger. Yeah, it’s getting very close to $1 billion.
Several cold mornings are on the way.
Wednesday, Oct. 17 – National Pasta Day
So, people got upset over an emoji bagel and Apple changed it to make it look more appetizing. (Yes, this really happened.)
