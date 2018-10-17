Virginia to launch 400th anniversary celebration

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Old Dominion is old – 399 years old, to be exact.
The commonwealth turns 400 in 2019 and Gov. Ralph Northam will launch a celebration of Virginia’s rich history Wednesday.
A year-long commemoration campaign called “American Evolution” recognizes events from 1619 that shaped Virginia and helped build what later became the United States.
The campaign includes special events and education programs across the state.
A website dedicated to the celebration outlines Virginia’s history as well as events celebrating the anniversary and education resources.
The state will also show its new Virginia History Trails app that lets users take tours of different aspects of Virginia history, including historic sites dating back to the American Revolution. The app allows users to look at close-up images of monuments and nearby places of historical significance.
The commemoration event kicks off Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Virginia State Capitol.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.