Vice President Mike Pence to attend McAdams campaign event in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend 4th Congressional Republican candidate Ryan McAdams’ campaign event in Richmond on Saturday.
McAdams is challenging Democrat incumbent Donald McEachin for the seat in November.
Former Governor Bob McDonnell, Senator Amanda Chase and Bishop Leon Benjamin will also attend the private reception.
The reception will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the SunTrust Center in Richmond.
McAdams posted on Facebook that a free grassroots event open to the public will also be held, but he has not released further details.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.