Virginia State Police, RPD face-off in fitness challenge

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police and Richmond Police Department went head-to-head in a fitness challenge Monday morning.
Virginia State Police's 129th Basic Session and Richmond Police Department’s 118th Basic Recruit Class put themselves to the test by going through a course that included burpees, flutter kicks, mountain climbers, tire drags and log carries.
While they tested their physical fitness, they also built camaraderie and relationships with members of partner law enforcement agencies.
While it was a close race, Virginia State Police’s 129th Basic Session came out on top.
