US defense secretary sees the enduring costs of Vietnam War

A sign that says "Dangerous" stands in an area of Bien Hoa air base in Vietnam where Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was being briefed nearby on U.S. efforts, set to begin by December, to decontaminate soil poisoned with dioxin from Agent Orange, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Bien Hoa, Vietnam. The sign stands in an area of the base where Agent Orange contaminated the soil. U.S. forces stored the Agent Orange at this base during the Vietnam War. (AP Photo/Robert Burns) (Robert Burns)