Tree falls on house, landing where toddler was moments before

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A mother is sending a warning after a close call during Tropical Storm Michael caused a tree to fall into her home and crash through where her toddler had been just moments before.
“It was traumatizing, it’s very scary," said Jennifer Washington.
Last Thursday when the storm blew through Washington’s York County neighborhood, a tree landed on top of her house - which has now been condemned.
“Like this is our home and it’s gone," Washington said.
What makes it so eerie and emotional for the young mother is that her 1-year-old son was in the very room where the tree fell moments before it happened.
“It took my breath away because it happened so fast, because I had just taken Ayden out of that room," Washington said. "As soon as I took him out of the room and sat on that couch that’s when the tree broke through that same room. We heard that tree breaking down into our home and I shielded my two kids.”
Moments later they bolted.
“We left with the clothes on our back," Washington said. "I was shaking so bad putting my babies in the car.”
The family had only been living in the home for four or five months. It wasn’t fully furnished, so they spent most of their time in the back master bedroom that’s now in shambles.
“All of our stuff was in that one room,” Washington said
They all slept there and all of their clothes were there. Washington said the community has been very generous in helping to provide for her kids.
“We just need prayers a this point,” Washington said.
She wanted to tell her story mainly as a call to action.
“When the people on the news say to ‘go,’ do not take it for granted, leave, go,” Washington said.
Right now, the family is living in a motel while they figure out their next move.
