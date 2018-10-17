Students take part in Challenger Day

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Students from 22 Henrico County elementary schools took to the baseball field at the Tuckahoe Sports Complex for Challenger Day.
“It’s a day where all the kids from all over the county have the opportunity to come out and participate in the Challenger Little League Baseball Program, which is directed to kids who can’t get out on the field and play,” said Scott Berger, president of Tuckahoe Little League.
The Challenger Division of Little League Baseball is a program for mentally and physically disabled youth to enjoy the full benefits of Little League participation in an athletic environment structured to their abilities.
“They are just so excited. And when they hit that ball and they’re running around the field, it’s just like nothing else in the world,” said Gail Henshaw, sponsor of I Have a Dream Foundation.
Students not only get a chance to learn the fundamentals of baseball, but they get a chance to enjoy other activities such as arts and crafts.
“There’s arts and crafts, there’s three different fields with three different activities set up. They get to play baseball, they can use the bats, gloves and helmets,” said Berger.
The fun-filled event gives students with special needs an experience they may not have otherwise had.
“I think it gives kids of all abilities a chance to get out and have some fun and play America’s past time," parent Mark MacCandlish.
With more than 350 students in attendance, parents couldn’t be happier to have an event like this in Henrico.
“It’s so amazing to see her enjoy the time and see her enjoy playing the sport and just having a good time. The smile on her face brings a smile on my face, as well,” said MacCandlish.
“The reaction of the kids, the smiles and the giggles, it’s the neatest day out here for us it awesome," said Berger.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.