Stocks come back from early losses as trading remains shaky

BANK ON IT: Financial companies climbed. Insurer Prudential rose 2.6 percent to $100.39 after regulators lifted the strict government oversight that was imposed on the company after the 2008-09 financial crisis. Prudential was deemed "systemically important" in 2013, which meant it was subject to special restrictions because of its importance to the financial system. It was the last company still carrying that label. Elsewhere, JPMorgan Chase added 1.7 percent to $110.42 and M&T Bank climbed 2.7 percent to $162.96 after its third-quarter report.