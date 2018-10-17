RPS history teacher named 2019 Virginia Teacher of the Year

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond history teacher advanced to the head of the class.
Rodney Robinson was named 2019 Virginia Teacher of the Year Tuesday evening during a recognition ceremony at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
Robinson teaches at Virgie Binford Education Center. He was selected from eight regional winners announced last month.
Robinson is now the Commonwealth’s nominee for 2019 National Teacher of the Year, which will be announced next spring in a White House ceremony.
