Petersburg schools letting parents eat lunch with students

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg Public Schools is offering parents and school leaders the chance to eat lunch with students Wednesday.
It is part of National School Lunch Week, and will be offered at five schools throughout the city.
Below is a list of the schools participating and the times for the lunch period:
- Lakemont Elementary, 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- Pleasants Lane Elementary, 10:55 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Cool Spring Elementary, 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Walnut Hill Elementary, 11:40 a.m. to 1:10 p.m.
- Westview, 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
