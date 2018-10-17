Nobel Prize winner honored with dedicated campus bike rack

In this Oct. 17, 2018 photo provided by Marjorie Sable, George Smith, professor emeritus at the University of Missouri who won the 2018 Nobel Prize for chemistry. rides his bike on a biking/walking trail in Columbia, Mo. The university is honoring its Nobel Prize-winning scientist with an unusual accolade: a dedicated bicycle rack slot. It will be a standard bike rack, the same as those used by other bicyclists on campus. But the university plans to post a sign letting everyone know that this particular space belongs to a Nobel laureate. (Marjorie Sable photo via AP) (Marjorie Sable)