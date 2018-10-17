Migrant caravan marches on in Guatemala amid Trump's threats

Honduran migrants stand outside a Catholic church, one waving his nation's flag, before starting to walk again as part of a caravan of hundreds of Honduran migrants making their way the U.S. in Esquipulas, Guatemala, early Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to cut aid to Honduras if it doesn’t stop the impromptu caravan of migrants, but it remains unclear if governments in the region can summon the political will to physically halt the determined border-crossers. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (AP)