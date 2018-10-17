Man pleads guilty to sending white powder to Trump sons

FILE - This file booking photo released March 1, 2018, by the Beverly Police Department shows Daniel Frisiello, of Beverly, Mass., accused of mailing five envelopes in February with threatening messages and a white substance, including one to Donald Trump Jr., that landed his wife, Vanessa, in the hospital. Frisiello is expected to plead guilty Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in federal court in Boston. (Beverly Police Department via AP, File)