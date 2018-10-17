Funeral for fallen firefighter set for 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Hearts will be heavy in Hanover on Wednesday as hundreds are expected to attend the funeral of fallen firefighter Lt. Brad Clark.
The funeral comes two days after visitation for the 13-year veteran of Hanover County Fire and EMS.
Clark, 43, of Mechanicsville, died in the line of duty last week while responding to a crash on I-295 as Hurricane Michael moved through the area. A tractor-trailer struck his fire engine from behind. Three other officers were wounded.
Flags have been lowered to half-staff in Clark’s honor and officials from across the state will gather to honor his life and sacrifice.
The service will take place at Meadow Event Park in Doswell and fire trucks will be inside the building as a tribute.
Friends said the firefighter and Army veteran was well-known and involved in the community.
More than $12,000 has been raised in Clark’s honor.
