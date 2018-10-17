Forecast: Pre-dawn showers, then sunny and pleasant

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We’re getting some early morning rain,, but skies will quickly clear after sunrise . Lots of COLD AIR is poised to come our way with 4 nights out of the next seven forecast to dip into the 30s!
WEDNESDAY: Rain before sunrise, then sunshine and pleasant. High around 70°. (Pre-dawn rain but then dry)
THURSDAY: Sunny and chilly. Morning low in the 42° then highs upper 50s. Coldest night of season so far will be Thursday night.
FIRST ALERT: our first night in the 30s is likely Thursday night and early Friday morning. After a brief warmup, It will then turn just as chilly again by Sunday and Monday
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s with patchy frost in rural spots! Highs warming to mid 60s. Rain likely Friday night but not during the day. (60%)
SATURDAY: Rain likely in the morning. Ends before midday. Turning Partly Sunny for midday and afternoon. Lows lower 50s, highs mid 60s (Rain chance in the morning 80%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, windy and quite cool. Morning lows near 40, afternoon highs mid 50s. Lows Sunday night could dip into the mid-upper 30s.
MONDAY: Sunny. Another cold start to the day. Morning lows mid-upper 30s, then highs mid to upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Lows upper 30s, highs lower 60s
