Family puts huge ‘Star Wars’ Halloween display in front yard

A menacing AT-AT guards the candy at one Ohio home

One Ohio family set up a huge “Star Wars” display in their front yard. (WSYX/CNN)
October 17, 2018 at 5:31 PM EST - Updated October 17 at 5:31 PM

COLUMBUS, OH (WSYX/CNN) – If you're looking to go to the dark side this Halloween, a north Columbus family has an out-of-this-world display just for you.

They put up an enormous AT-AT, the sinister four-legged combat walker from “The Empire Strikes Back.”

An Imperial flag waves above the walker, which stands nearly as tall as the family’s house. Underneath the display is a recruiting sign that says: "The Empire Needs You.”

Any child trick-or-treating as Luke Skywalker or Han Solo should have a lightsaber or blaster handy.

