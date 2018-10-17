Domestic assault suspect arrested after wife found bruised, bloodied

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - Deputies in Stafford County arrested a domestic assault suspect after his wife was found bruised and bloodied.
Authorities were called to south Stafford around 1:12 a.m. on Wednesday after a person reported hearing knocking at the front and back doors before seeing the person outside.
When Deputies searched the area, they found a woman crying hysterically and bloodied and bruised across her body.
The victim said she and her husband had been arguing. When she tried to leave her husband slammed the door, preventing her from leaving.
She said he grabbed and dragged her down to the basement where he started choking her, causing her to lose consciousness. When she woke up, she escaped through the basement door.
She told the deputies she believed he was still inside with her four children and was likely armed.
Her husband and children were not inside, but deputies found them just before 4 a.m. in a parked car at a convenience store.
The woman’s husband, Elijah Aguilar, 37, of Fredericksburg, was arrested and charged with abduction, malicious wounding, strangulation and domestic assault. He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Custody of the children was turned over to a family member.
