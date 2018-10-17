Doctors, insurers almost reach an agreement on balance-billing solutions, but not quite

“The industry, across the board, everybody — prescription benefit managers, health insurance companies, hospitals, doctors — none of them want to tell you how much it costs,” said Sen. Frank Wagner, R-Virginia Beach, during a commission meeting Tuesday. “And the goal would be to try to have competition, it reduces prices and it increases quality, we know that. But over and over again, everybody in this room tries to undermine these commonsense approaches. Meanwhile, we watch the cost of health care going up and up.”