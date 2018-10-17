Deputies investigating after bullet goes into home

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a bullet went through a home and into the bedroom.
Deputies were called around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday to the 1500 block of Providence Street after a bullet hole was found in the home.
The woman said she heard a popping sound earlier in the day while cooking dinner, when she later found a small hole in her living room and drywall dust on the floor. The bullet went through an inside wall and into the bedroom.
Deputies found multiple shell casings at the playground nearby.
No one was injured in the home.
Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 658-4400.
