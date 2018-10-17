Child grazed by bullet in early morning shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom | October 17, 2018 at 6:07 AM EST - Updated October 17 at 6:07 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A child was grazed by a bullet in a shooting Wednesday morning.

Richmond police were called to the 1700 block of 29th Street just after 4:30 a.m.

The child was inside a home at the time and was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

