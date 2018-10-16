19-year-old man shot, killed on Westover Hills Blvd.

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Rchmond Police Department is investigating a shooting death at Ashton Square in the Westover Hills neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. after multiple reports of a man down. They quickly located the body of a man - identified Tuesday as 19-year-old Lee M. Hudson Jr. - in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Hudson was pronounced dead minutes later.
No suspects have been named.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at 804-646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
