Woman to pay back nearly $30K in housing fraud case

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Glen Allen woman pleaded guilty to two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses while she worked as a state government contractor.
Latoya Cook, 35, faces up to 20 years in prison for fraudulently taking nearly $30,000 from Ampcus Inc., a contractor for the Virginia Housing Development Authority.
Officials with the housing authority said that from July 2016 to March 2017, Ampcus had been billing VHDA for work done by Cook. However, Cook had been let go from her job in June.
Investigators found that Cook’s time sheets from those months had her direct supervisor’s signature forged.
Since Cook pleaded guilty to two counts, prosecutors dropped five related charges. She has also agreed to pay $29,590.06 in restitution to Ampcus.
Cook is expected to be sentenced on Jan. 29, 2019.
