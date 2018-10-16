Witness says she couldn’t believe her eyes after seeing naked man in Busch Gardens parking lot

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If there wasn’t video evidence of what happened last Friday night, Lauren Fox might question if she and her friend actually experienced what they did.
“We just kept looking at each other and saying ‘did that just happen, I cannot believe that just happened,'” Fox said.
The two had just driven to Busch gardens for Howl-o-Scream when her friend who was in the passenger seat thought she saw something strange.
“And my friend turned to me and said, ‘I swear I just saw a naked guy in the parking lot,’" Fox said. “I said, ‘no you didn’t there’s no way.’”
But as Fox was parking the car, she saw it for herself.
“The naked guy starts jogging toward my car and she takes out her phone to snap chat it.” Fox said.
That naked man was later identified by police as 21-year-old Adrian Cardenas, a U-S Navy sailor stationed in Norfolk.
“And he approached the passenger door and tried to open it," Fox said. "He was just staring at my friend, tried to open the door and she immediately shut it.”
But she says he then ripped open her rear passenger door. She tried to pull off; he was hanging halfway out.
“He started beating violently on my roof and my ceiling kind of violently," Fox said. "And then these two guys approached me and said do you know this guy and we started screaming 'no just help us get him out of my car!!”
She says the two guys got him off her car and sat him down near a tree until police got there. But then he became belligerent with the officer.
“And he started forcefully arguing with her and putting his hands on her and that’s when she tased him and then other cops showed up and he was arrested," Fox said. "He was just staring at us but you could tell by his eyes they were very glazed over so we thought he was on some kind of drug.”
Police confirmed Cardenas was high on alcohol and illegal narcotics. Fox says Busch Gardens personnel was trying to manage the situation.
“They kept saying ‘proceed to the tram there’s nothing to see,' which obviously there was something to see,” Fox said.
She says it all happened so fast, it was until afterward that the shock set in.
“It was not a pretty sight and I wish I hadn’t seen it but I did," Fox said. "We came to get scared for the night at Howl-o-Scream and we definitely got scared.”
