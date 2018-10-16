Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 16

Fallen firefighter honored
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - There’s plenty of animal goodness is this morning’s compilation, and it’s also Feral Cat Day.

‘Goosie’ update

Noseless puppy “Goosie” has a calendar that is being used to help fund the surgery she needs to repair a birth defect.

Dog born without nose given chance for recovery

Need a job?

Check out the Chesterfield County Public Schools job fair today.

Making a difference

“A lot of people identify with my position. I came to the U.S. 7 years ago with no English.” Kenia Marte is RPD’s new Hispanic liaison and hopes her life experience can help others.

Kenia Marte Santana will serve Richmond police as its new Hispanic liaison. ((Source: Richmond Police Department))

Cooling down

Yes, we’ve cooled down significantly and we’re about to do it again thanks to a cold front that could bring some rain.

Tuesday morning forecast

Yeah, OK, they deserve it

Tuesday, Oct. 16 – National Boss’ Day

What’s Trending

George W. Bush is just out here living his best life.

George W. Bush photobombs daughter at wedding

Adoptable Animal

It’s another two-fer because sometimes there’s just too much cuteness.

These dogs and puppies are available right now at the shelter or in foster. All our animals come with a microchip and...

