VSU mourns loss of student killed in crash

(WWBT) - Virginia State University students and staff are mourning the loss of an 18-year-old woman who was killed in a car crash in Maryland on Sunday.
The Washington Post reports that Destanee Keenae Lyles, of Waldorf, Maryland, died in the hospital following the crash in the Port Tobacco area of Charles, Maryland.
Five other people were injured.
Lyles was a student at VSU, according to social media posts from the school’s president.
“In times of grief and personal sorrow, we must rely on the promise of God’s love to sustain us,” VSU President Makola M. Abdullah posted on Twitter.
The school’s Student Government Association said Lyles would be remembered for her “beautiful and vibrant life.”
Police told the Washington Post that Lyles was in a vehicle that was struck from behind after pulling out from a driveway.
