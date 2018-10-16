Teen found with gun at Dinwiddie High School

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) - Dinwiddie Public Schools says a 15-year-old male student was found with a gun Tuesday afternoon.
The student told school officials that he took the 45 caliber semi-automatic gun from an adult in a home where he spent the previous night.
School administrators and the resource officer found the student with the gun around 12:30 p.m.
“All evidence suggests that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to students or staff,” Dinwiddie school officials said in a news release. “The student is in the custody of law enforcement and will face legal action.”
School officials said safety is “the number one priority” and “anyone who compromises that will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.”
