State police searching for convicted sex offender

ALBEMARLE, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit is searching for a 47-year-old man who failed to register as a sex offender.
Police say Aaron Lamont Alexander’s last known address was in Albemarle County “and he is believed to still be in the immediate area.”
Police say this is the second time since 2010 that Alexander has failed to register as a sex offender.
Alexander is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is known to go by names such as “Bubba” and to spell his name as “Erin.”
Anyone with information about Alexander is asked to call Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone.
