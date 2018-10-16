RPD looking for robbery suspect who wore Steelers sweatshirt

Walgreens robbery suspect
By Brian Tynes | October 16, 2018 at 9:07 AM EST - Updated October 16 at 9:07 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for a suspect in a robbery at Walgreens.

Police were called to Walgreens in the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5.

A store employee said the suspect approached the counter apparently attempting to make a purchase but when the cash registered was opened, the suspect reached across the counter, grabbed cash from the register and fled the store on foot.

The suspect was wearing a gray knit cap, gray sweatpants, white sneakers and a “Salute to Service” hooded sweatshirt with the Pittsburgh Steelers logo.

Images of the suspect were captured by surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This suspect in a Pittsburgh Steelers sweatshirt is wanted in connection with a Walgreens robbery.
Richmond police shared this picture of a sweatshirt worn by a robbery suspect.
