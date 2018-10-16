Richmond Marathon celebrating 41st year

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Thousands of runners will be hitting the city’s pavement on Nov. 10 for the 41st Anthem Richmond Marathon.
“No matter which distance you choose, when you run Richmond, you’ll receive VIP treatment,” the marathon says on its website. “With thousands of volunteers and spectators encouraging you, and more race perks that you can count, you’ll see why we’ve earned our rep (from Runner’s World magazine) as ‘America’s Friendliest Marathon.'”
Registration for the marathon, which is a Boston Marathon qualifier, is $125 through Nov. 5. The price will increase to $135 the week of the race and then to $145 at the race expo.
Runners will hit the start line at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10.
All marathon runners will receive:
- Long sleeve technical race shirt
- Custom medal at the finish line
- Premium finisher item
- Our famous fleece Finisher Blanket
If you’re not ready for a marathon just yet, there are also the VCU Health 8k and the Richmond Markel Half Marathon options.
