Richmond man sentenced to 38 years in double homicide

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison in connection with a double homicide.
Dominique Brockenbrough, 41, pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony in the October 2017 incident.
He received 20 years for the murder charge, 10 for manslaughter and a total of eight for the two weapons charges.
Brockenbrough was accused of killing 29-year-old Deonte Bullock and 25-year-old Oscar Lewis II in October 2017. One man died at the scene and other died the next day at the hospital.
Brockenbrough was arrested in November 2017 in North Carolina.
He was originally charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
